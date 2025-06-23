DT
Home / India / Honda launches New City Sport with striking style and sporty character

Honda launches New City Sport with striking style and sporty character

Will be available in 3 colour options: Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Meteoroid Gray Metallic
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:46 PM Jun 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representation.
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) launched the New City Sport today, bringing a bold new edge to its popular mid-size sedan Honda City. Designed to captivate young discerning buyers with a flair of individuality, the City Sport offers sporty exterior styling with black accents, all-black interiors with contrasting red highlights and ambient lighting offering an exclusive driving experience.

Echoing its tagline ‘Life is a Sport’, the new City Sport celebrates those who live with energy, confidence and a passion for standing out – both on the road and in life.

The City Sport will be available as a new grade in City line-up in limited units. It will be offered in CVT (automatic transmission) in 3 colour options: Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Speaking about the new introduction, Kunal Behl, vice-president, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The new City Sport has been crafted to meet the aspirations of young buyers who value individuality and a spirited driving experience. It embodies a perfect blend of sporty exterior and interior style, fun to drive performance and the everyday usability that Honda City is known for, at a price that makes it even more compelling.”

