DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Honeymoon gone horribly wrong: Wife, 3 others arrested for Indore man’s killing in Meghalaya

Honeymoon gone horribly wrong: Wife, 3 others arrested for Indore man’s killing in Meghalaya

Tourist from Indore allegedly killed by men hired by wife
article_Author
PTI
Shillong, Updated At : 08:23 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. File photo: social media
Advertisement

Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, DGP I Nongrang said on Monday morning.

Advertisement

The wife, Sonam, surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids, she said.

"One person was picked up from UP, and two other accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT," she said.

Advertisement

"Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in UP, and was subsequently arrested," she added.

Nongrang said the arrested men had revealed that the wife had hired them to kill Raghuvanshi.

Advertisement

"The operation is still continuing in Madhya Pradesh to catch some more people involved," she said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the police for cracking the case that had shocked the state and the nation.

"Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case...3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant….well done," he posted on X.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts