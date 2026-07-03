The family members of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025, on Friday reiterated their demand for a CBI investigation into the murder, saying that roping in the Central agency was necessary for a proper probe.

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Raja's elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, made the demand once again after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Meghalaya High Court's order upholding the bail granted by a lower court to Raja's widow and the main accused in the case, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

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Vipin Raghuvanshi said, "An order for a CBI investigation is immediately issued upon the death of a child of an influential person, but although it has been more than a year since my brother Raja was murdered, the government has not yet ordered a CBI investigation into the case."

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He said that his family has long demanded that the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case be investigated by the CBI.

Vipin, who has previously questioned the prosecution's handling of the case, claimed that had the CBI been entrusted with the investigation from the outset, the main accused, Sonam, would not have had the opportunity to exploit the legal lapses of the current investigating agency (Meghalaya Police), in court.

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On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court dismissed the state government's petition seeking the cancellation of Sonam's bail granted by the lower court on April 27.

The high court cited serious errors by the Meghalaya police in informing Sonam of the grounds for her arrest and upheld the lower court's order granting bail to the accused.

The Meghalaya government has challenged the high court's order in the Supreme Court.

Sonam, a resident of Indore, is currently residing in Shillong as per the lower court's bail conditions.

Vipin reiterated his family's fears that Sonam could tamper with evidence or influence witnesses if she remains out on bail for a long time.

"My family has full faith in the judiciary. We are hopeful of getting justice," he said.

Officials said Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, on charges of conspiracy to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. She remained in judicial custody in Shillong District Jail for more than 10 months before being released on bail.

Raja's family is involved in the transport business in Indore. Raja and Sonam went "missing" in Meghalaya during their honeymoon in 2025. Raja's body was later found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district.

The Meghalaya police have alleged that Sonam, along with her "lover" Raj Kushwaha and three hired killers, conspired to murder her husband Raja to eliminate him.