The kin of murdered Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday to set aside the bail of his wife and main accused in the case, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and asserted it had renewed their hope of getting justice.

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The apex court allowed a plea filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the bail granted to Sonam. A bench of justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale granted her three weeks to surrender before police.

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"We have finally got a little happiness after a long time. My son has been dead for more than a year. I still cry whenever I look at his photograph. Sonam deserves the death penalty," Raja's father Ashok Raghuvanshi said.

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Only parents know the effort and years of sacrifice involved in bringing up a child, he said while trying to hold back his tears. "The Supreme Court's latest order has given us fresh hope that we will ultimately get justice," he added.

He said Sonam's family had not contacted them since Raja's murder, adding that his family no longer wished to have any communication with them.

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Raja's mother Uma Raghuvanshi said she felt relieved because a woman like Sonam should not have been out of jail.

"Our family was worried about its safety after Sonam was released on bail. My innocent son was brutally murdered. I am confident a mother's hope will not be shattered and Sonam will receive the strictest punishment from the court," she said.

Raja's elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said his family had feared Sonam might tamper with evidence while out on bail.

"We want the trial in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case to be completed as early as possible through a fast-track court," Vipin asserted.

Raja and Sonam had gone missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year. Raja's body was later recovered from a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area of East Khasi Hills district.

Sonam was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on June 9, 2025, for allegedly conspiring with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three hired killers to murder her husband. She spent more than 10 months in judicial custody in Shillong before being released on bail.