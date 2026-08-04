DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Honeymoon murder: Over a year after Raja-Sonam’s wedding, caterer moves cops over recovery of ‘dues’

Honeymoon murder: Over a year after Raja-Sonam’s wedding, caterer moves cops over recovery of ‘dues’

The caterer said he had contacted both the families several times over his dues, but the two sides blamed each other over the issue

article_Author
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 06:03 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. File photos
Advertisement

Nearly 15 months after the marriage of local businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, the wedding caterer on Tuesday approached the police here to seek their help in the recovery of alleged outstanding payment of Rs 2.82 lakh, an official said.

Advertisement

The caterer said he had contacted both the families several times over his dues, but the two sides blamed each other over the issue.

Advertisement

The police, however, declined to take action on the complaint, stating that the civil dispute between the two parties did not merit police intervention.

Advertisement

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon in May 2025, a few days after their wedding, where Raja was murdered. The Meghalaya Police had arrested Sonam, her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and three hired killers, in connection with the murder.

Indore-based caterer Hitesh Rohira said that Raja and Sonam’s families had jointly awarded him a contract for catering at the wedding, amounting to Rs 11,42,550.

Advertisement

He claimed that he received Rs 8,60,000 of this amount, while Rs 2,82,550 are yet to be paid.

Rohira said he had contacted Raja’s elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, and Sonam’s elder brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, several times regarding the outstanding amount, but both were blaming each other for the non-payment.

He said he had also sent a legal notice to Vipin and Govind through his lawyer on April 1, but he has failed to get the outstanding amount.

The caterer said he went to the Dwarkapuri police station to file a complaint against Vipin and Govind, but his case was not registered.

When asked about this, the Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mishra said that the dispute over money transactions between the two parties does not merit police intervention as it is a civil case.

Meanwhile, Raja's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said, "The caterer was booked by Sonam's elder brother Govind. Our family has no outstanding transactions with the caterer."

Sonam's brother Govind Raghuvanshi claimed that almost all the amount of the caterer has been settled.

"Where was the caterer all this time? Nearly 15 months after the wedding, he is claiming pending payment just to get cheap publicity," Govind said.

Raja and Sonam had gone missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year. Raja's body was later recovered from a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area of East Khasi Hills district.

Sonam was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on June 9, 2025, for allegedly conspiring with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three hired killers to murder her husband. She spent more than 10 months in judicial custody in Shillong before being released on bail.

On July 23, the Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to Sonam and directed her to surrender within three weeks before police.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts