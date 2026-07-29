Honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders before Meghalaya court after SC cancels bail

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in 2025, surrendered before a trial court here in compliance with a Supreme Court order cancelling her bail.

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The accused, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

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The Supreme Court on July 23 set aside the bail granted to Sonam and directed her to surrender within three weeks.

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She was arrested in June last year.

The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23 last year. Subsequently, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge on June 2, 2025.

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Police have alleged that Sonam conspired with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and hired contract killers to murder Raja during the honeymoon for financial gain.

On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court upheld a trial court order granting bail to the accused.

The high court dismissed a petition filed by the state seeking cancellation of the bail granted by the trial court on April 27.

While holding that continued enlargement at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial, a bench of Supreme Court Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale allowed the plea filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the bail granted to Sonam.

The apex court said that in the event of the trial not proceeding and concluding within six months, Sonam is at liberty to file a fresh bail application.