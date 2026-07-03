Honeymoon murder: Sonam wouldn’t have got bail if CBI probed case from outset, say victim’s kin

Over a year after Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, his family on Friday renewed their demand for a CBI probe, alleging that lapses by the Meghalaya police have allowed the prime accused, his widow, to secure bail.

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The demand by Raja’s elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, came after the Supreme Court refused to stay a Meghalaya High Court order that upheld the bail granted to the victim’s widow, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

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Speaking to PTI, Vipin questioned the government’s dual standards regarding high-profile cases.

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“An order for a CBI investigation is immediately issued upon the death of a child of an influential person,” he said, adding that it has been more than a year since his brother, Raja, was murdered, the government has not yet ordered a probe by the central agency.

Vipin, who has been questioning the prosecution’s handling of the case, claimed that had the CBI been entrusted with the investigation from the outset, Sonam would not have got an opportunity to exploit the legal lapses of the current investigating agency (Meghalaya police), in court.

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On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court dismissed the state government’s petition seeking the cancellation of Sonam’s bail granted by the lower court on April 27.

The high court cited serious errors by the Meghalaya police in informing Sonam of the grounds for her arrest and upheld the lower court’s order granting bail to the accused.

In the order, the HC said the manner in which the grounds of arrest were prepared reflected a “total non-application of judicious mind”.

The Meghalaya government has challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court.

Sonam, who hails from Indore, is currently residing in Shillong as per the lower court’s bail conditions.

Vipin reiterated his family’s fears that Sonam could tamper with evidence or influence witnesses if she continues to be out on bail for a long time.

“My family has full faith in the judiciary. We are hopeful of getting justice,” he said.

Sonam was arrested on June 9 last year from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, on charges of conspiracy to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. She remained in judicial custody in Shillong District Jail for more than 10 months before being released on bail.

Raja’s family is involved in the transport business in Indore. Raja and Sonam went “missing” in Meghalaya during their honeymoon in 2025. Raja’s body was later found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district.

The Meghalaya police have alleged that Sonam, along with her “lover” Raj Kushwaha and three hired killers, conspired to murder Raja.