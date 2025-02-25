DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Hope for survival of 8 in T’gana tunnel dims

Hope for survival of 8 in T’gana tunnel dims

After being trapped for over two days under debris and muck, the chances of survival of the eight persons in the SLBC tunnel, following a partial collapse, appear bleak, even as every effort is made to reach them. Despite relentless...
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 05:53 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Army officials with medical teams deployed to rescue trapped workers from the collapsed portion of a tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool. ANI
Advertisement

After being trapped for over two days under debris and muck, the chances of survival of the eight persons in the SLBC tunnel, following a partial collapse, appear bleak, even as every effort is made to reach them.

Despite relentless efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF and other agencies, no breakthrough has been achieved so far in the rescue operations as the teams had to navigate through thick muck, tangled iron rods and cement blocks to reach the accident spot in the tunnel to extricate the persons who have remained trapped for over two days inside the tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Saturday morning.

A team of 584 skilled personnel of Army, Navy, Singareni Collieries and other agencies, along with central and state disaster response teams, have conducted tunnel inspections seven times, official sources said, adding gas cutters to cut the metal rod are continuously working.

Advertisement

Sniffer dogs were also brought in to locate those inside the tunnel. However, due to the presence of water, they were unable to move forward. The incident kicked up a political row with BRS working president KT Rama Rao hitting out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in a social media post, saying the CM who is actively participating in MLC poll campaign has no time to visit the accident spot.

Reacting, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy claimed that the opposition leader did not go to Sircilla where seven people died due to the Kaleshwaram project.

Advertisement

The minister added that two of his cabinet colleagues were at the tunnel site overseeing the rescue works.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper