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Home / India / Hope in next video message, PM will apologise to women protesters for police 'excesses': Dipke

Hope in next video message, PM will apologise to women protesters for police 'excesses': Dipke

Remarks come after PM says he forgives 'misguided children' over abusive slogans; CJP founder seeks apology for alleged police excesses during July 20 protest

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:55 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Abhijeet Dipke in a post on X @abhijeet_dipke
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his next video message will apologise to women protesters for the alleged police excesses during the July 20 march to Parliament.

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Dipke was responding to Modi’s video message released on Friday, in which he had said he wanted to forgive the “misguided children” who had allegedly abused him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protests.

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“I hope Modi ji will release another video tonight. In that video, I hope he apologises for the lathicharge on July 20,” Dipke said in a video statement.

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Alleging police brutality during the protests, Dipke claimed that girls, including minors, were assaulted by police personnel.

“Twelve-year-old girls were beaten by the police. Male police officers even tore the clothes of girls. They were beaten and hit on their private parts. I want Modi ji, in tonight’s video, to apologise to all the girls who were brutally beaten by the police,” he said.

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The allegations relate to the July 20 march to Parliament by protesters demanding action over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The march witnessed clashes between protesters and police, with security personnel using batons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Dipke had earlier also commented on Modi’s post, wondering whether he will forgive the students only on reel or will the cases against them be withdrawn too.

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