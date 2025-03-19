DT
'Hope Rahul doesn’t act against him': BJP on Shashi Tharoor’s 'egg on my face' remark

The Congress leader had on Tuesday said that he was wrong about criticising India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:18 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. PTI file
The ruling BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress over Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor's second spell of generous praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

After Tharoor said at the Raisina Dialogue yesterday that he had an egg on his face for earlier opposing Indian stand on Russia and Ukraine war, BJP's Shehzad Poonawala said, "Hope Rahul Gandhi doesn't act against Shashi Tharoor for praising PM Modi."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he was wrong about his stand earlier because with the policy that was adopted, the country was now in a position where it could make a difference for lasting peace.

Tharoor had previously slammed India's stance when Russia attacked Ukraine and urged condemnation of the aggression.

"But, the policy adopted by India following the outbreak of the conflict meant that the country has actually a Prime Minister who can hug both the president of Ukraine and the president in Moscow two weeks apart and be accepted in both places," he said at an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue here.

Tharoor added, "I am still wiping the egg off my face because I am one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticised the Indian position at the time back in February 2022."

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had earlier praised PM Modi for positive outcomes from the US visit and meeting with President Donald Trump.

