Hope to resolve remaining LAC issues with China, says EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi, May 12

As the eastern Ladakh military standoff entered its fifth year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India hopes for a resolution of the remaining issues with China and asserted that a return to normal bilateral ties hinges on peace and tranquillity at the border.

In an exclusive interview, Jaishankar said the remaining issues mainly pertained to “patrolling rights and patrolling abilities”.

Specifically asked when a resolution to the dragging row can be expected in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks to a magazine last month, Jaishankar said he only provided a “big-picture” viewpoint on the matter.

“We would hope that there is a resolution of the remaining issues. These issues mainly pertain to patrolling rights and patrolling abilities there,” he said. “I would not link it to the Prime Minister’s interview per se. I think the PM was giving a big-picture viewpoint and his big-picture viewpoint was a very reasonable viewpoint which is — after all as neighbours, every country wants good relations with its neighbours,” he said.

“But today, our relations with China are not normal because the peace and tranquillity in the border areas has been disturbed. So he (PM) was expressing hope that the Chinese side will realise that the present situation is not in its own interest,” Jaishankar said.

PM Modi had said that the border situation needed to be addressed urgently and that stable and peaceful ties between India and China were important for not just the two countries but for the entire region and the world.

Jaishankar said diplomacy was a work of patience and India continued to discuss the issues with the Chinese side.

“I would say we need to resolve those issues if the relationship is to come back to normal,” he said during the interview on Thursday.

The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in the standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points. India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the normalisation of overall ties.

Asked why bilateral trade volume with China is going up when New Delhi has been insisting that the ties cannot be normal when the border situation is abnormal, Jaishankar suggested that such a scenario has arisen as adequate attention to the manufacturing sector was not given before 2014.

