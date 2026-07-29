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Home / India / Hormuz crisis must not divert world’s attention from Gaza humanitarian crisis: India at UN

Hormuz crisis must not divert world’s attention from Gaza humanitarian crisis: India at UN

It called for an urgent international action over civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure in the Palestinian territory

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:53 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish. Photo: A video grab/ X
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India on Wednesday said the global focus on the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz must not divert attention from the “dire humanitarian crisis” in Gaza, calling for an urgent international action over civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure in the Palestinian territory.

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Addressing the United Nations Security Council’s quarterly open debate on the situation in the Middle East, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said the international community must continue supporting efforts for relief and recovery in Gaza through the full implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions, including UNSCR 2803.

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“The world’s focus on the Strait of Hormuz must not divert our attention away from the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The loss of civilian lives and destruction of civilian infrastructure are pressing concerns that the international community must act on immediately, with a deep sense of urgency,” Harish said.

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India also underlined its continued assistance to the Palestinian people, stating that its development support to Palestine amounts to around USD 175 million, covering development projects, humanitarian assistance and contributions to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

“India has been a top emerging donor of UNRWA and we have given operational flexibility to the UN agency for utilising our contributions,” Harish said.

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Highlighting India’s recent commitments, he said New Delhi had announced the establishment of a specialty hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre and a vocational training institute for Palestine at the Palestine donor group meeting in Brussels earlier this month. India’s ongoing projects also include the construction of Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy.

The remarks came during India’s broader assessment of the volatile situation in West Asia, where New Delhi expressed concern over renewed hostilities and attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

India strongly condemned recent attacks on vessels, including GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the strategic waterway, stating that several Indian citizens were injured, one Indian national lost his life and another remains missing.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” Harish said.

Reiterating India’s long-standing position on the Palestinian issue, the ambassador said humanitarian relief must go hand-in-hand with efforts towards a sustainable political solution.

“India’s long-standing support for the two-state solution is well known,” he said, adding that New Delhi believes a “sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side in peace with Israel, within secure and recognised borders, is essential to a comprehensive and lasting solution”.

India also stressed that the safety of around 10 million Indians living and working in the Gulf region remains a key priority, given the country’s deep economic and energy linkages with West Asia.

The region accounts for bilateral trade of around USD 180 billion, cumulative foreign direct investment of over USD 31 billion and more than USD 52 billion in annual remittances from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries alone.

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