DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 'Horrific experience'; Air India passenger shares month-long luggage ordeal

'Horrific experience'; Air India passenger shares month-long luggage ordeal

Pratik Rai’s X post has gains nearly two lakh views
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:16 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pratik Rai recently shared his “horrific experience” with Air India on X, exposing a frustrating month-long ordeal of misplaced baggage. X/@praaatiiik
Advertisement

Pratik Rai recently shared his “horrific experience” with Air India on X, exposing a frustrating month-long ordeal of misplaced baggage, miscommunication, and failed resolutions.

Rai’s troubles began on January 21 when his checked-in luggage went missing. The next day, Air India’s Bengaluru staff assured him that his bag was at the airport and trackable through their baggage system.

Advertisement

“I filed a complaint and left in the hope of getting the bag delivered to my hotel,” he wrote.

Advertisement

However, days passed without any updates.

“No calls, no response the next day,” Rai wrote, adding that even Air India’s Bengaluru team could not reach their Delhi counterparts. “Like, come on, how careless can you be? A team cannot communicate with their own team??” he posted on social media.

On January 23, after receiving no updates, Rai took to X to voice his concerns.

“I get calls from social media team, Air India Bangalore team. My incident is raised to priority and bag search is on,” he continued.

A week later, Rai found that his bag had never even left Delhi due to a tagging issue. It was eventually transferred to Terminal 2’s Lost & Found section, and Rai was told he had to personally retrieve it.

His struggle, however, didn’t end there. Upon arriving at the Lost & Found counter in Delhi on February 2, Rai found it closed due to the city’s elections. When he returned the next day, he was hit with another shock—he was given the wrong bag. “Turns out the bag is someone else’s. It has documents of some other person stuffed inside,” he wrote.

Despite countless calls, visits, and follow-ups, Rai’s bag remained missing. Rai mentioned that airlines compensate passengers based on luggage weight rather than actual value, estimating that his reimbursement would be no more than Rs 3,000-4,000—less than the cost of the bag itself.

Tagging aviation authorities, he concluded, “DGCA please take note of that. Slow claps, come on Air India, you can do better.”

Air India acknowledged the issue and announced that they had traced his bag. “Dear Mr. Rai, we are glad to inform you that we have traced the bag and our airport team has connected with you for the baggage delivery. Your patience is highly appreciated,” the airline wrote.

Rai’s post has since gained nearly two lakh views.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper