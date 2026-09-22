DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Horrific, scary: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Bihar’s Jamui incident

Horrific, scary: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Bihar’s Jamui incident

The Bankipur MLA also asserted that the episode raised question marks over the BJP-led NDA’s claim of having brought to an end the “jungle raj” that allegedly characterised RJD’s rule in the state

article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 05:52 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. Photo: PTI file
Advertisement

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday condemned the sexual harassment of a girl and a boy in Jamui district of Bihar, terming the incident “horrific” and “scary”.

The Bankipur MLA also asserted that the episode raised question marks over the BJP-led NDA’s claim of having brought to an end the “jungle raj” that allegedly characterised RJD’s rule in the state.

Advertisement

“Veebhats (horrific) and scary (bhayawah) are the two words that the Jamui incident brings to mind. The BJP-led government stands exposed. There seems to be no fear of law,” alleged Kishor.

Advertisement

“BJP and its allies have been enjoying power for 20 years just because they have been able to evoke fear in the minds of the people that if they do not win elections in Bihar, the ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness) will be back. But BJP has ended up making Samrat Choudhary the CM, though he had cut his political teeth in RJD. No wonder, lawlessness has been on the rise ever since he came to occupy the seat of power,” he claimed.

Kishor also criticised NDA leaders who have sought to downplay the incident as “chhit put” (stray) and pointed out instances like the death of a NEET aspirant after suspected sexual assault a few months ago and molestation of a girl in front of his father at a Patna hotel.

Advertisement

The Jan Suraaj Party also seemed unimpressed with police action in the Jamui incident, terming the encounter that left two key accused injured as “illegal”.

“Rule of law does not mean ‘encounter raj’. I have protested against all the high-profile encounter killings that took place recently in places like Patna, Bhojpur and Madhubani,” he said.

Kishor also voiced apprehensions that since three of those held in the Jamui case were said to be minors, “they may go scot-free like Samrat Choudhary, who was named in a murder case of the 1990s, but earned a reprieve by submitting a fake age certificate before the court”.

The former poll strategist also took a dig at RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, for targeting the government over poor law and order.

“When Yadav complains about crime, he sounds like a tiger expounding the virtues of going vegetarian. In Bihar, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah harp on the notorious ‘jungle raj’ era to seek votes,” said Kishor.

“It is high time that the people of Bihar realised that they need to vote for those willing to work for making the future of their children better. Modi and Shah evidently care little for Bihar. The recent floods seem to have gone unnoticed by them, though they would have swung into action had the calamity hit their home state of Gujarat,” he added.

Kisore claimed the education sector has suffered the most in Bihar on account of the government’s apathy.

“We appeal to the people to help Jan Suraaj Party in its fight for a better education system in the state by electing our candidates in the upcoming elections to graduates and teachers’ constituencies of the legislative council. We have named our candidates for five out of the eight seats. The remaining ones will be declared in a couple of days,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts