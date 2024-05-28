Hospital fire: Court sends two to 3-day police custody

PTI

New Delhi, May 27

A court here on Monday allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking three days of custodial interrogation of the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze killed seven newborns and injured five.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner, and Dr Aaksh, who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday, to a three-day police custody.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited. The police arrested the two doctors on Sunday.

A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an “expired” licence and no clearance from the fire department.

Five oxygen cylinders exploded when a fire broke out at a neonatal hospital in the Vivek Vihar area, according to the FIR registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident.