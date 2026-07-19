Hospital turned into prison: Activist’s wife alleges bid to end his fast forcibly

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In a letter to the medical superintendent, Angmo requested that no oral or intravenous fluids, medicines or any other substance be administered to Wangchuk without her consent. She also sought copies of all medical reports and said any treatment should be based on test results shared with the family.

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Speaking exclusively to The Tribune, Angmo said, “The police dragged him in white sheet, before that they prepared a drill, and forcibly took him here and now they are not giving me his report. I have given in writing to the hospital that nothing should be done without my permission.”

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Speaking outside the hospital, Angmo questioned the reported drop in Wangchuk’s potassium level from 4.3 on Friday evening to 2.9 on Saturday morning, saying the family had been shown the report but not given a copy.

“This lack of transparency has created a trust deficit,” she said, adding that the heavy police presence made the hospital “look more like a prison”.

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She alleged there was an attempt to break Wangchuk’s hunger strike and said the family would get the tests repeated through a third-party laboratory before consenting to any treatment. Angmo added that the planned march on Monday would go ahead regardless of whether Wangchuk was able to participate.

Wangchuk's lawyer Bahuli Sharma told The Tribune: “Being his lawyer, I was not allowed to meet him. What all they did today naming Delhi High Court’s order was a lie. The High Court order never asked them to take him out of the protest site and forcibly try to make him end his hunger strike against his will, while he kept denying. We might plan to take this decision in the court.”