Hospitalisation in accordance with HC direction: BJP

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Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said the Delhi Police acted in accordance with the Delhi High Court’s directions by shifting Wangchuk to a hospital after his condition worsened.

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“The Delhi Police had to shift Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike, from Jantar Mantar to a hospital due to his deteriorating health. He underwent a medical examination and received the necessary healthcare with his written consent,” Malhotra said.

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Questioning the nature of the protest, Malhotra alleged that it was being orchestrated by AAP. “The developments at Jantar Mantar following Wangchuk’s worsening health, coupled with the statements made by Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Abhijeet Dipke, clearly established that this was not a Gen Z movement but a protest orchestrated by the youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said Wangchuk’s preliminary medical report, now in the public domain, showed that the examination was conducted with his consent.

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“So what exactly is the outrage about? Following the Delhi High Court’s directions, the authorities shifted him to a hospital to facilitate his recovery after his health deteriorated during the fast. Ensuring timely medical care in a situation like this is the responsible course of action, not a matter for manufactured controversy,” Malviya said.

He further said, “The authorities have acted with empathy, balancing the court’s directions with the imperative of protecting life.”