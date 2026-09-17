Hospitals charging excessive rates, says Tukaram Mundhe

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has flagged steep mark-ups on basic medical supplies, including an IV infusion set purchased for Rs 11 but billed to an inpatient at Rs 325, and a nebuliser mask costing Rs 40 that was charged at Rs 715.

The Maharashtra FDA has urged the Centre to bring surgical and other medical supplies used by hospitalised patients under a stricter price-control framework, arguing that unchecked trade margins are enabling companies and suppliers to levy disproportionately high charges.

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Mundhe shared details of the findings in a post on X, highlighting the wide gap between procurement costs and the prices ultimately paid by patients. According to figures cited by the FDA chief, an infusion set bought for Rs 11 was sold to a hospitalised patient for Rs 325. A nebuliser mask costing Rs 40 was billed at Rs 715, while an IV cannula purchased for Rs 22.50 was priced as high as Rs 424.

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The FDA chief compared procurement costs and patient charges for several commonly used medical supplies, including IV sets, syringes, nebuliser masks and oxygen masks.

The findings have been forwarded to the Union Department of Pharmaceuticals. Mundhe has sought limits on trade margins and called for surgical supplies to be brought under the regulatory framework of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

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The move follows the state FDA’s recent action against substandard food products in hotels and restaurants. The latest intervention shifts the focus to the prices charged to patients for essential medical supplies during hospital treatment. Mundhe described the price differences identified during the survey as excessive and called for measures to curb the practice of charging exorbitant rates for basic medical equipment.