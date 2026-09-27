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Home / India / How Assam is saving pygmy hog: PM Modi highlights efforts through 'Mann ki Baat'

How Assam is saving pygmy hog: PM Modi highlights efforts through 'Mann ki Baat'

Earlier this year, the Standing Committee on National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) included the pygmy hog in the list of critically endangered species so that it receives focused conservation support under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (CSS-IDWH)

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:55 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image credit/ANI file
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In his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted conservation efforts across the country, including the return of elephants to Assam’s Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary and the pygmy hog population rising from six to over 190.

The pygmy hog was believed to be extinct by the mid-20th century. In Assam, the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme was launched in 1995. A year later, six pygmy hogs were taken out of Assam’s grasslands to Manas National Park. Conservationists feared that their dwindling numbers could lead to extinction if they were not bred in captivity.

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The pygmy hog depends significantly on dense grasslands to feed. However, with the burning of grasslands and their conversion into tea estates brought down their numbers. Since 1996, there has been a 32-fold increase in the numbers of pygmy hogs. Since 2020, six groups of pygmy hogs have been released into the Manas National Park. 

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Earlier this year, the Standing Committee on National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) included the pygmy hog in the list of critically endangered species so that it receives focused conservation support under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (CSS-IDWH). The scheme provides financial assistance to states to protect species under a wildlife recovery programme.

 Considering that the pygmy hog is India’s only endemic wild suid, one of the world’s rarest mammals, there was a strong case for initiating a national-level conservation programme. Historically, the species occurred across the Terai-Duar grasslands extending from south-eastern Uttarakhand through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam, with occurrence also reported from adjoining Nepal and Bhutan. The last naturally occurring viable wild population survives only in Manas National Park, Assam. The species is entirely dependent upon undisturbed early successional alluvial grasslands of the Himalayan foothill.

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