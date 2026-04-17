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Home / India / How can govt move amendments to women law before notifying principal Act: Opposition in Lok Sabha

How can govt move amendments to women law before notifying principal Act: Opposition in Lok Sabha

Law ministry issues notification last night around 10 pm to bring into force the 2023 women’s reservation law with effect from April 16

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:58 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. Image credit/PTI
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Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Friday questioned the government’s move to move a bill to amend the 2023 women quota law before bringing the principal Act into force.

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Soon after laying of parliamentary papers, K C Venugopal rose to point out a law ministry notification issued last night around 10 pm to bring into force the 2023 women’s reservation law with effect from April 16, much after a bill to amend the Act was introduced and discussed in the House.

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DMK’s Kanimozhi also flagged the issue, wondering the logic in discussing an amendment after notifying the principal Act.

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Opposition members sought a clarification from law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who was present in the Lok Sabha.

An official has earlier explained that bringing the law into force was essential as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that.

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The constitution amendment Bill became a law but did not become part of the Constitution as the government did not bring it into force.

If a law does not come into force, how can its proposed amendment be implemented. Hence, it was brought into force with effect from April 16, the official explained.

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