If you are a true Indian, you wouldn't say such a thing, the Supreme Court remarked on Monday while slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Advertisement

The top court, however, stayed proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court in the matter.

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and the complainant in the case.

Advertisement

“You are Leader of Opposition. Say things in Parliament, why do you have say it on social media?

“How do you get to know that 2000 sq km land was occupied by Chinese, if you are true Indian, you wouldn't say such a thing,” the Bench observed.

Advertisement

The Allahabad High Court on May 29 had dismissed Gandhi's plea.

Gandhi had challenged the summoning order and the complaint arguing that it was motivated and lodged in mala fide manner.

In his plea filed in a court here, complainant Udai Shanker Srivastava alleged that during the December 2022 Yatra, Gandhi made several derogatory remarks about the Indian Army in context of the border standoff with China.