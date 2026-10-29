How India developed Pioxaniliprole, its first home-grown insecticide molecule

The registration of pioxaniliprole, India's first insecticide active ingredient, marks a significant milestone in the country's crop-protection research and development.

Developed by Gurugram-based PI Industries, the molecule has progressed from laboratory research to regulatory approval, marking an important step in India's efforts to build domestic capabilities in crop-protection science.

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The product is expected to reach farmers under the brand name Pioxazon.

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What is pioxaniliprole?

Pioxaniliprole is a chemical active ingredient used in insecticides to control crop-damaging insects. It belongs to the anthranilic diamide class of insecticides used in modern pest-management products.

An active ingredient is the chemical component responsible for the pesticidal action of a formulation. It is combined with other ingredients to create a product that can be applied to crops.

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Which crops and pests will it target?

The formulation, approved by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC), is a 20% w/v suspension concentrate covering four crops and a range of economically important insect pests.

Rice: The approved target pests include yellow stem borer and leaf folder, which can damage stems and leaves and reduce crop productivity.

Chilli: The approved target pests are fall armyworm, fruit borer and tobacco caterpillar.

Tomato: The formulation is approved for controlling fruit borer.

Bengal gram (chickpea): The approved target pest is pod borer, which attacks developing pods and can damage the harvest.

These are the specified uses of the registered formulation and do not constitute blanket approval for all crops or insect pests. Farmers must follow the product label and applicable directions for use.

How does it work?

"Pioxaniliprole belongs to a class of insecticides known as anthranilic diamides. Insecticides in this broader chemical class act on calcium-release mechanisms in insect muscle cells, disrupting normal muscle function. This can cause paralysis, cessation of feeding and, eventually, the death of the target insect," said Mayank Singhal, vice-chairperson of PI Industries.

Why is the discovery significant for India?

India has a large agricultural sector and a substantial market for crop-protection products. Developing new active ingredients requires specialised chemical research, biological testing, field trials and regulatory studies.

Pioxaniliprole is significant for three reasons:

Indigenous research capability: The molecule demonstrates that Indian companies can develop original crop-protection chemistry rather than limiting their role to manufacturing or formulating molecules discovered elsewhere.

Intellectual property creation: Developing a proprietary active ingredient can give India an opportunity to build its own technology base and product portfolio.

Potential for wider markets: PI Industries has indicated that it sees international opportunities for the molecule, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals in individual countries. The registration is therefore relevant not only to farmers but also to India's agrochemical industry, which is seeking to expand its research-led and innovation-driven businesses.

What does the approval mean for farmers?

For farmers, the immediate significance is the availability of another registered option for managing specified insect pests in important crops.

If the product delivers consistent results under field conditions, it could provide farmers with an additional tool to incorporate into their pest-management programmes.

Its practical value will depend on factors such as pest pressure, crop conditions, application timing, cost, field performance and the availability of alternative treatments.

Farmers should follow the approved label instructions, including the prescribed dosage, application timing, protective measures and restrictions. Rotating insecticides with different modes of action, as advised by agricultural experts, is important to help delay the development of pest resistance.

What happens next?

The next stage is commercialisation under the brand name Pioxazon, followed by market adoption and an assessment of the product's performance. For India, the larger test will be whether this breakthrough encourages sustained investment in indigenous agrochemical research and leads to a broader pipeline of homegrown active ingredients.