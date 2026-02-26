DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / How India–Israel bilateral economic relations have evolved over the years

How India–Israel bilateral economic relations have evolved over the years

From US$ 200 million in 1992 (comprising primarily diamonds), merchandise trade between India and Israel has diversified and reached a peak of US$ 10.77 billion (excluding defense) in FY 2022-23

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:01 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI Photo
Advertisement

India and Israel on Thursday signed multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across multiple sectors, ranging from artificial intelligence to cybersecurity, education, and others.

Advertisement

The economic and commercial relations between India and Israel have progressed rapidly since 1992.

Advertisement

From US$ 200 million in 1992 (comprising primarily diamonds), merchandise trade has diversified and reached a peak of US$ 10.77 billion (excluding defense) in FY 2022-23, according to a report published on the website of the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv.

Advertisement

In FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25, the bilateral trade (excluding defense) was US$ 6.53 billion and US$3.75 billion, respectively, witnessing a decline due to the regional security situation and trade route disruption, it added.

India is Israel's seventh-largest trading partner globally, and its second-largest in Asia, with almost 300 Israeli enterprises having made investments in India, as per the India Equity Brand Foundation (IBEF).

Advertisement

Major exports from India to Israel include pearls and precious stones, automotive diesel, chemical and mineral products, machinery and electrical equipment, plastics, textile and apparel products, base metals, transport equipment, and agricultural products.

While pearls and precious stones, chemical and mineral/fertiliser products, machinery and electrical equipment, petroleum oils, and defense, machinery, and transport equipment are major exports from Israel to India.

In FY25, India's exports to Israel totalled US$2.14 billion, with the country shipping about 2,800 items to Israel, as per IBEF.

Not only this, but Indian companies are establishing their footprint in Israel through branch offices and mergers and acquisitions. Some major Indian corporations that operate in Israel or have acquired or invested there include TCS, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Lohia Group, and Adani Group.

In 2022, a group led by India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) acquired the rights to operate the Haifa Port Company Ltd from the Israeli government with an overall investment of US$ 1.18 billion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts