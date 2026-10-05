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Home / India / HP-cadre IPS officer Venugopal among 2 elevated as CBI Special Directors

HP-cadre IPS officer Venugopal among 2 elevated as CBI Special Directors

AYV Krishna, a 1995-batch officer, will serve as Special Director until May 31, 2030

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The Centre has approved the appointment of two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the 1995 batch, Himachal Pradesh-cadre officer Venugopal N and Assam-Meghalaya cadre officer AYV Krishna, as Special Directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), strengthening the agency's senior leadership.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared the appointments on October 1, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

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Both officers are currently serving as Additional Directors in the CBI. Their appointments will take effect from the date they assume charge.

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The appointments involve the temporary upgradation of their existing Additional Director posts from Level 15 to Level 16, corresponding to the rank of Special Director. The upgradation is personal to each officer.

Krishna, a 1995-batch officer, will serve as Special Director until May 31, 2030, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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Venugopal N, a 1995-batch officer, has also been elevated to the post of Special Director.

His tenure in the new position will continue until December 31, 2027, when he is due to retire, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The two appointments reflect the Centre's latest changes to the senior administrative structure of the country's premier investigating agency. Both officers will assume their new responsibilities following the formal charge-taking process.

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