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Home / India / HR manager booked for 'sexual harrasment' of female staff at F&B firm in Bengaluru Airport

HR manager booked for 'sexual harrasment' of female staff at F&B firm in Bengaluru Airport

The woman had joined the company's customer service department at the airport in May this year

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 01:02 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The woman alleged that the accused had been sexually harassing her and violating her privacy since September 24. Pic: iStock
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An FIR has been registered against the HR manager of a food and beverage service firm operating at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly sexually harassing a 26-year-old woman employee, police said on Monday.

According to the FIR, the woman joined the company's customer service department at the airport in May this year.

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She alleged that the HR manager would take away her mobile phone and check it, prevent her from talking to others, and insist that she show him the tattoo on her chest, it said. She further alleged that the accused had been sexually harassing her and violating her privacy since September 24, the FIR stated.

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On September 30, he allegedly called her into a room at her workplace, stripped himself and exposed his private parts, while pressuring her to do the same, the FIR further said. The complainant said she left the room, informed her friends about the incident and sought their advice.

Subsequently, she lodged a complaint at the BIAL police station, following which an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 78(2) (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Police issued a notice to the accused HR manager and recorded his statement. Further investigation is underway, they added.

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