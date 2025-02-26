With just one day remaining before the seven-day deadline set by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for groups across the state to surrender illegally procured arms, several individuals in seven districts had voluntarily surrendered a substantial arsenal of weapons and military equipment to local authorities, according to official reports.

These included 87 different types of weapons, ranging from military-grade rifles to improvised explosives, along with various ammunition and tactical gear.

The handover occurred at multiple police stations throughout Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, and Imphal West districts.

In a message to all ethnic groups of the state on February 20, Bhalla had appealed for the voluntary surrender of illegally procured arms within a week, promising that no action would be taken against those who complied within the week-long deadline.

However, he also cautioned that those who failed to do so during the stipulated timeframe would face punitive action.

Among the arms surrendered were Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), INSAS light machine guns, AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and even an 81mm mortar.

The cache also included several country-made weapons and improvised explosive devices. Security forces conducted additional search operations in vulnerable areas along the hill and valley districts.

These operations resulted in the recovery of improvised mortars, bombs, and approximately 5.5 kg of IEDs with detonators, which were destroyed on site near a village in Tengnoupal district. Tactical equipment such as bulletproof vests, helmets, radio sets, and military uniforms were also part of the surrendered arms, official sources said.

Members of Manipur's Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei militia group which faces allegations of fomenting violence and engaging in extortion activities ever since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago, on Tuesday evening met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, seeking assurance that there would be no attacks on civilians after the surrender of firearms, and the central forces and the police would fill any security gap, which otherwise may force civilians to arms themselves again.