Human-caused warming contributed to 8,830 preterm births in India: Study

The effects of extreme heat are reaching beyond the people exposed to soaring temperatures, with a new analysis estimating that human-caused climate change contributed to 8,830 premature births in India during the exceptionally hot April of 2024. The burden was concentrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand, which together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the additional preterm births recorded in the country during the month.

The findings, published by Zero Carbon Analytics (ZCA) on November 2, highlight how rising temperatures are becoming a maternal and newborn health concern, rather than remaining limited to environmental and weather-related risks.

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The analysis estimates that the April 2024 heat event was associated with around 16,150 additional preterm births across India, Bangladesh and the Philippines compared with a typical April. Of these, approximately 10,600 were specifically attributed to the additional warming caused by human activity.

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India accounted for 10,050 of the additional births associated with the heat event, representing a 3.6 per cent increase over the usual April level. The corresponding increase was 11.9 per cent in Bangladesh and 10 per cent in the Philippines.

The study also found that human-induced climate change had made the April 2024 heat event in South Asia around 45 times more likely. The impact was not evenly distributed across India. While West Bengal recorded a 10 per cent rise in preterm birth risk and Bihar 7 per cent, Uttar Pradesh saw a rise of around 3 per cent. UP’s high number of additional cases was largely linked to its population size.

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The implications could become more serious as temperatures continue to rise. Using future climate projections, researchers estimate that India could record around 15,300 additional preterm births during a typical April by mid-century, between 2041 and 2060. Uttar Pradesh is projected to face the highest burden, followed by Bihar and Rajasthan. Bangladesh could see around 1,500 additional cases during an ordinary April over the same period.

Premature births, defined as deliveries before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy, are a leading cause of newborn deaths worldwide. Babies born early can face serious health complications, including problems affecting their physical and neurological development.

Dr Rashmi Agarwalla, Associate Professor in the Department of Community and Family Medicine at AIIMS, Guwahati, and its climate change nodal officer, has highlighted how anaemia, poor nutrition and prolonged outdoor work can increase heat-related risks for pregnant women, particularly in vulnerable communities.

The analysis also points to gaps in maternal healthcare preparedness. Although India has issued pregnancy-specific heat guidance and several state heat action plans recognise pregnant women as vulnerable, protection measures are not yet consistently integrated into routine maternal care.

Improved antenatal care, access to cooling facilities and early warning systems could reduce some of these risks. However, the researchers stress that these measures alone cannot address the growing burden without limiting global warming.