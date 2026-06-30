DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Human-lion conflict: 30 lions captured from forests in Gujarat in one month

Human-lion conflict: 30 lions captured from forests in Gujarat in one month

The lions were rescued from conflict areas such as Mahuva, Bagasara, Khambha and Rajula

article_Author
PTI
Gandhinagar, Updated At : 05:21 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

At least 30 lions were captured in June from different forest ranges in Gujarat amid a pattern of problematic interactions between locals and lions, a senior forest official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Wherever there is human-lion conflict, lions are captured first and released unless they are man-eaters. Around 30 lions have been captured from different forest ranges this month," Gujarat Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Jaipal Singh, said.

Advertisement

He said the lions were rescued from conflict areas such as Mahuva, Bagasara, Khambha and Rajula.

Advertisement

"Among them, around 5 to 6 lions are suspected to be man-eaters and kept in captivity, while others were released into the wild," Singh added.

Lion-human encounters occurred in Amreli district recently.

Advertisement

On June 16, a lion mauled to death a 25-year-old man who worked at a restaurant in Amreli district. Locals found a few body parts of the victim and his severed head close to an approach road near Kovaya village under the Rajula forest range.

A few days later, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a lion while walking with his grandfather in Chaturi village in Khambha taluka, sparking protests against the forest department.

Meanwhile, experts have raised concerns regarding the mass capture of lions.

"The ongoing mass capture of lions is concerning. Lions that have not been involved in any conflict are also being targeted in the action. If such lions are kept in captivity for life or released into parts of the Gir forest, already occupied by other lions, it could create serious territorial conflicts and additional ecological problems," said wildlife photographer and lion expert Bhushan Pandya.

The situation requires a scientific and evidence-based solution, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts