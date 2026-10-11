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Home / India / Human rights body to probe IIT-Ranchi student’s death, cites medical delay, negligence

Human rights body to probe IIT-Ranchi student’s death, cites medical delay, negligence

Students allege that emergency medical support and an ambulance were delayed significantly

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:50 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said on Sunday that the commission had taken cognisance of the incident. Video grab/@iiitiansnetwork
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The National Human Righs Commission (NHRC) will investigate the death of a first-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ranchi, examining the alleged delay in providing medical treatment, administrative negligence and the circumstances surrounding the reported suicide.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said on Sunday that the commission had taken cognisance of the incident and would investigate the circumstances that led to the student’s death.

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In a post on X, Kanoongo said, “The commission would examine the alleged delay in medical treatment, administrative negligence and the circumstances surrounding the reported suicide.”

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He added that the commission was issuing necessary directions to the Ministry of Education, law enforcement authorities and investigating agencies in connection with the case.

The development comes amid concerns over student safety, access to timely medical assistance and institutional accountability on educational campuses.

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Meanwhile, students had gathered for overnight protests on campus, demanding accountability and the resignation of the institute’s director and academic dean. 

The students alleged that emergency medical support and an ambulance were delayed significantly. They claimed that the student’s life might have been saved if proper medical facilities and transport had been readily accessible on the campus.

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