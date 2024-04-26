Husband has no control over ‘stridhan’: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Terming wife’s ‘stridhan’ as her absolute property, the Supreme Court has said he has a moral obligation to return it to his wife if he uses it during the time of distress.

“Properties gifted to a woman before marriage, at the time of marriage or at the time of bidding farewell or thereafter are her ‘stridhan’ properties. The husband has no control over it. He may use it in distress, but has a moral obligation to restore the same or its value to his wife,” the Bench said, referring to an earlier judgment.

“It is well established that gifts made to the bride by the bride’s husband or her parents or relatives constitute her stridhan” a Bench said, directing a man to pay Rs 25 lakh to his wife’s side in six months in return for her lost gold.

