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Home / India / Hyderabad: 19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide; police suspects exam pressure

Hyderabad: 19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide; police suspects exam pressure

The student was found dead at her residence in Miyapur. A note stating no one was responsible was recovered, says Police

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 12:29 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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A 19-year-old NEET aspirant has allegedly died by suicide here, police said on Sunday.

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The woman, who was staying with her sisters in an apartment in Miyapur, allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

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Police recovered a note purportedly written by the deceased, in which she stated that "no one is responsible for her death".

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Police suspect that she died by suicide, unable to bear the "pressure" of the NEET re-exam on Sunday.

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