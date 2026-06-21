Hyderabad: 19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide; police suspects exam pressure

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant has allegedly died by suicide here, police said on Sunday.

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The woman, who was staying with her sisters in an apartment in Miyapur, allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

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Police recovered a note purportedly written by the deceased, in which she stated that "no one is responsible for her death".

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Police suspect that she died by suicide, unable to bear the "pressure" of the NEET re-exam on Sunday.