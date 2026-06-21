Hyderabad: 19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide; police suspects exam pressure
The student was found dead at her residence in Miyapur. A note stating no one was responsible was recovered, says Police
Advertisement
A 19-year-old NEET aspirant has allegedly died by suicide here, police said on Sunday.
Advertisement
The woman, who was staying with her sisters in an apartment in Miyapur, allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.
Advertisement
Police recovered a note purportedly written by the deceased, in which she stated that "no one is responsible for her death".
Advertisement
Police suspect that she died by suicide, unable to bear the "pressure" of the NEET re-exam on Sunday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement