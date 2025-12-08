DT
PT
Home / India / Hyderabad airport receives 3 bomb threats for incoming flights

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 10:42 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. iStock
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has received three bomb threats to flights coming from different cities, including two international, sources said.

The airport received emails on Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa's (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.

Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. The two international flights landed here during the early hours of Monday.

"Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft," sources said.

Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into service, among others, sources added.

