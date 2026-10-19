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Home / India / Hyderabad airport’s X account hacked, recovered quickly

Hyderabad airport’s X account hacked, recovered quickly

Posts promoting a cryptocurrency-related rewards programme reportedly appeared when the account was compromised

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 01:29 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The IT team immediately detected the compromise, initiated measures and recovered the account. Image: iStock
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The official X account of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here was hacked on Monday and subsequently recovered.

The IT team immediately detected the compromise, initiated measures and recovered the account.

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“RGIA Hyderabad promptly addressed an instance of unauthorised access to its official X account. The account has been restored and is fully operational. The incident has been reported to the relevant cybercrime authorities and X, and a detailed investigation is underway,” the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) said in a statement.

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The X account is not integrated with airport systems. Therefore, there is no impact on airport operations, passenger services, or operational systems, it said.

Posts promoting a cryptocurrency-related rewards programme reportedly appeared when the account was compromised.

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