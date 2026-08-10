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Home / India / Hyderabad law college invites CJI Surya Kant as chief guest to convocation, section of students object

Hyderabad law college invites CJI Surya Kant as chief guest to convocation, section of students object

Students’ objection centres the SC’s reported refusal to urgently list plea concerning police action against protesters during 'Chalo Sansad' demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 09:13 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Image credit/PTI File
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A section of the students of city-based NALSAR University of Law have written to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest to the varsity's convocation.

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In an email communication sent on July 23, some of the students of 2026 batch at the university said their concern arises from the refusal of the Supreme Court Bench led by the CJI to allow urgent listing of a plea concerning the alleged brutal police action against protesters during the peaceful 'Chalo Sansad' demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

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They said they are writing to express their concerns regarding the proposal to invite the CJI as the chief guest for the upcoming convocation.

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There was no immediate response from the university officials when their comments were sought on the matter.

The students cited CJI's reported comments that the bench was not interested in watching videos when the lead counsel offered to show video evidence of the alleged police excesses during the protest on July 20.

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"As students of law, our concern is narrower and more specific to us as a graduating batch. A convocation is meant to be a moment where the University's own values, including a commitment to constitutional rights, access to justice, and reasoned engagement with grievances, are visibly reflected in the choices it makes."       "We feel that receiving our degrees from a dignitary whose recent public conduct, as reported, appears dismissive of serious allegations of police brutality against protesting citizens sits uncomfortably with what we have been taught to value during our time at NALSAR", they said in the email.

The peaceful march to the Parliament was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the protesters raised issues, including the conduct of the NEET examination and reforms in National Test Agency, they said.

"We are raising this matter now, before any formal decision is made, so that our views can be taken into account well in time," they said.

The students requested the university to "strongly reconsider" the choice of chief guest for the convocation, and to consult the graduating batch before any final decision is communicated or an invitation is extended.

A student on Sunday said they have not received any reply from the varsity administration to their email.

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