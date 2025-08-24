Hyderabad man murders wife, dismembers body    

A man allegedly murdered his wife here and dismembered her body at their home in Medipally near here, police said on Sunday.

Some of the body parts were found in the residence, while others were thrown in the Musi river, they said.

The accused on Saturday night confessed this to a relative, who informed the police.

The couple, who belong to Vikarabad district, were staying in a rented house here for the past about a month, police said.

Further investigations were on.