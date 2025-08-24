DT
Home / India / Hyderabad man murders wife, dismembers body    

Hyderabad man murders wife, dismembers body    

Some of the body parts were found in the residence, while others were thrown in the Musi river
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 02:49 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. Thinkstock
A man allegedly murdered his wife here and dismembered her body at their home in Medipally near here, police said on Sunday.

Some of the body parts were found in the residence, while others were thrown in the Musi river, they said.

The accused on Saturday night confessed this to a relative, who informed the police.

The couple, who belong to Vikarabad district, were staying in a rented house here for the past about a month, police said.

Further investigations were on.

