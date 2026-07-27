Hyderabad techie booked over Dutch woman’s sexual harassment allegation

A 36-year-old woman from the Netherlands has accused her boyfriend's roommate--a software engineer--of misbehaving and sexually harassing her, following which a case was registered here, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The incident allegedly occurred in March this year, when the woman, a nurse, visited her boyfriend in the city and stayed in his flat that he shared with the software professional.

Advertisement

She alleged that during the stay at the flat, her boyfriend's roommate stalked her and sexually harassed her and also touched her inappropriately.

Advertisement

Later, the woman left for the Netherlands and returned to Hyderabad recently and filed a complaint with Gachibowli Police Station on July 23, a police official said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on charges of assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, stalking and words, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman under relevant sections of the BNS.

Advertisement

A notice was also issued to the accused, the official added.