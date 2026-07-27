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Home / India / Hyderabad techie booked over Dutch woman’s sexual harassment allegation

Hyderabad techie booked over Dutch woman’s sexual harassment allegation

The incident allegedly occurred in March this year, when the woman, a nurse, visited her boyfriend in Hyderabad and stayed in his flat that he shared with the software professional

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 06:20 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A 36-year-old woman from the Netherlands has accused her boyfriend's roommate--a software engineer--of misbehaving and sexually harassing her, following which a case was registered here, police said on Monday.

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The incident allegedly occurred in March this year, when the woman, a nurse, visited her boyfriend in the city and stayed in his flat that he shared with the software professional.

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She alleged that during the stay at the flat, her boyfriend's roommate stalked her and sexually harassed her and also touched her inappropriately.

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Later, the woman left for the Netherlands and returned to Hyderabad recently and filed a complaint with Gachibowli Police Station on July 23, a police official said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on charges of assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, stalking and words, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman under relevant sections of the BNS.

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A notice was also issued to the accused, the official added.

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