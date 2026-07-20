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Home / India / Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer facing sexual harassment case, attempts suicide, hospitalised

Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer facing sexual harassment case, attempts suicide, hospitalised

He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at a friend’s apartment and following the incident he has been shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 01:54 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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A trainee IPS officer, who was booked for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a fellow woman trainee at the SVPNPA here attempted suicide on Monday, police said.

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He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at a friend’s apartment and following the incident he has been shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, they said.

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“He attempted (suicide) and has been admitted to a hospital,” official sources said.

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A 30-year-old woman trainee IPS officer, had lodged a complaint with police, accusing the fellow IPS officer trainee of harassing her by sending sexually abusive messages through an instant messaging app since June 23 and also making derogatory comments about her within the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in front of her friends.

The complainant stated that he falsely accused her of having a sexual relationship with another trainee and pressurising her to admit to such a purported relationship besides using abusive words.

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The complainant further stated that on July 9, he wrongfully restrained her, forcibly took her to his room, grabbed her by the hair, attempted to strangulate her, and held a knife against her neck and did not allow her to leave his room.

On July 10, he again physically assaulted her with his hand, the complainant said.

The complainant accused him of recording a private video of her without her knowledge or consent and sending it to her husband with the intention of blackmailing her.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Attapur police station on charges of assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, stalking among others under relevant sections of BNS besides under the Information Technology (IT) Act on July 18, police said.

Meanwhile, a police official on Monday said as part of further investigation they will issue a notice to him seeking his appearance before them in connection with the case.

Following the registration of the case, the IPS trainee, had left the academy, sources said. He previously worked as a constable in Andhra Pradesh.

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