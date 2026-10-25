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Home / India / Hyderabad: Woman found dead at flat after threatening suicide on video call with colleague

Hyderabad: Woman found dead at flat after threatening suicide on video call with colleague

She showed colleague a ‘chunni’ (scarf) tied to the ceiling fan over video call, 'threatened' to end her life if he did not marry her

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 03:57 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A 29-year-old woman was found dead at her flat here on Sunday morning after she allegedly threatened to end her life during a video call with a colleague over marriage, police said.

The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a senior associate with a multinational company in the city. She had been in a relationship with the colleague, a native of Uttarakhand, for four years, police said.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was undergoing divorce proceedings, they said.

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“The woman made a video call to him around 2.30 am while he was attending a function with his mother. During the call, she showed him a ‘chunni’ (scarf) tied to the ceiling fan and allegedly threatened to end her life if he did not marry her,” police said.

The man reached her flat around 5.30 am but found the door locked from inside. Police, alerted through Dial 112, forcibly opened the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

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A clues team inspected the scene, and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

A case was registered, and the investigation was on, police added.

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