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Home / India / I am a 'dimagi Naxal': Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

I am a 'dimagi Naxal': Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

PM Modi had used the term as a warning to the country about ‘dimagi Naxals’ who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies.

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PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 01:54 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Tribune file
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Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said that he is a ‘dimagi Naxal’, a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and used by the BJP to attack those they accuse of being ideological sympathisers of Naxalism.

Sibal referred to himself as a ‘dimagi Naxal’ while speaking at a talk here on 'Horse Trade and Democracy'.

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“I have to make a confession. I am a ‘dimagi Naxal’,” he said while beginning his speech.

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Modi had used the term as a warning to the country about "dimagi Naxals" who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies.

He had urged citizens to "identify and isolate" them.

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On the topic of horse-trading, Sibal said that during ancient times the equine species played an important role in "determining the outcome of wars".

He said that back then, due to the importance of horses, their sellers played various tricks while selling them to the buyers.

"It has now taken a different colour. At that point, it was the seller who used to be the trickster. At this point, it is the buyer who is the trickster. That is the difference," he said while speaking at the event organised by LiveLaw.

He said horse-trading is not a "passing political scandal", but a "constitutional crisis".

"It strikes at representative government, at the integrity of the vote, and the basic structure of parliamentary democracy. Horse-trading is an ugly phrase for an uglier practice.

"It is the organised purchase or inducement of elected representatives so that a majority manufactured after the election replaces a majority chosen by the people. Sometimes it is crude -- cash, office, protection from investigation -- and sometimes it emerges as a respectable clothing of a merger," he contended.

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