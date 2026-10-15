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Home / India / ‘I am representing Rahul Gandhi,' Kapil Sibal tells Supreme Court

‘I am representing Rahul Gandhi,' Kapil Sibal tells Supreme Court

Sibal, who was a Cabinet Minister in the UPA Government led by Manmohan Singh, an Independent member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Senior counsel Kapil Sibal. PTI file
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As the Supreme Court issued notices to the Election Commission on a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others seeking suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, many were surprised to see senior counsel Kapil Sibal represent the Gandhi scion.

‘I am representing Rahul Gandhi,” Sibal told a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi thrice even as senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi was on his legs in the front row in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court.

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Singhvi—a Rajya Sabha MP of Congress—has been representing the party and Gandhi in several cases, including the criminal defamation case filed over his 2019 “Modi-thieves” remark and the National Herald money laundering case.

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Sibal, who was a Cabinet Minister in the UPA Government led by Manmohan Singh, too, has defended the Congress and Gandhi in several cases in the past.

However, he quit Congress in 2022 and currently he’s an Independent member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

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In recent months, Sibal has held press conferences at his residence here with CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das.

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