I am responsible for MPs' security, govt does not interfere in this, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, December 14

A day after the security breach in Parliament, Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the responsibility of security of Parliament is with the Parliament Secretariat.

"The government does not interfere in this and we will not even allow the government to interfere," Birla said responding to demands by the opposition that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the matter.

On Thursday morning when the Lok Sabha proceedings resumed, the opposition stormed the Well of the House demanding Shah to make a statement.

The Speaker said the authority and responsibility of security is with Parliament Secretariat and specifically with Lok Sabha secretariat. "As Speaker I am responsible for the security of members," Birla said in an attempt to pacify the protests.

Birla said he would hold another round of discussion with all parties on the matter.

As the protests did not die down, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke saying all should condemn the incident. The Speaker had already taken action and issued directions, Rajnath said, adding that the need at the moment is to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future. "We all have to be careful in signing forms to allow visitors," the Minister said, reminding that in the past there had been incidents in Parliament.

With the protests continuing, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

