I carry with me a lot of memories, says outgoing CJI Sanjiv Khanna, heaps praises on successor Justice BR Gavai

As he demits office this evening, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said he was certain his successor Justice BR Gavai would uphold the fundamental rights and the basic constitutional doctrines and values of the Supreme Court.

Overwhelmed by the rich accolades and praises heaped on him on his last day at the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna – sitting in the ceremonial Bench with Justice Gavai, and Justice Sanjay Kumar -- called his successor as his "biggest support" and expressed confidence in Justice Gavai’s leadership and commitment to constitutional values.

"What to say about justice and CJI-designate BR Gavai, we got elevated the same year. Here we are in the collegium, and thereafter…we have interacted on several occasions. And I must say, he has been my biggest support. And I am sure that you have in Justice Gavai an excellent chief justice who's going to uphold the institution and who's going to uphold the fundamental rights, who's going to uphold our basic doctrines which we have adopted and applied," Justice Khanna said.

"I am overwhelmed…I carry with me a lot of memories. Memories that are very nice and will remain with me throughout my life," the CJI said as he expressed gratitude to his brother judges and the Bar. "The judiciary is not just judges; it includes the bar. You are the conscience keepers of the system,” he said.

"What ends today is not a career, but the beginning of another,” the CJI said as Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Supreme Court Bar Association president Kapil Sibal, senior advocates AM Singhvi, Dushyant Dave and a large number of young lawyers gathered in court no. 1 to bid adieu to him.

Later, responding to a question, he said, "I will not accept any post-retirement post.. but perhaps will do something with law."

CJI Khanna - who has authored several important verdicts - debunked the claim of parliamentary supremacy in one of his judgements as he asserted, “It is the Constitution that is higher than all of us.”

Son of Justice DR Khanna – a former Delhi High Court judge – Justice Khanna was appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019 and took over as the 51st CJI on November 11, 2024. His six-month tenure as the CJI ended on Tuesday.

His uncle Justice HR Khanna was denied the appointment as the CJI by the Indira Gandhi government for his sole dissenting opinion in ADM Jabalpur versus Shivkant Shukla (1976) on suspension of fundamental rights during Emergency. The majority had declared that the government could suspend fundamental rights and detain citizens without following due process during Emergency. Justice HR Khanna had resigned after the government notified the appointment of Justice HM Beg – a junior judge – as the CJI.

Justice Gavai, who would assume the CJI office on May 14, said Justice Khanna "embraced his legacy" and built his own. "To walk in the shadow of such a name is no small task… but Justice Sanjiv Khanna did more than just uphold that legacy and he made it his own."

Justice Gavai praised his predecessor’s clarity, moral conviction, and commitment to fundamental rights, describing his judgments as "simple, elegant, and imbued with constitutional values". "It has been a privilege (working with CJI Khanna) and I extend my heartfelt gratitude,” the CJI-designate said.

Highlighting a rare quality of CJI Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar said, "He doesn't make notes. Everything: page numbers, paragraph numbers, contents come from memory."

"Your lordship leaves a void not easily filled. Like a river flowing quietly, you accomplished much with grace," the Attorney General said, thanking him for adding "immense value" to the court by his judgments that carried "impeccable logic, simplicity, and elegance".

Sibal called Justice Khanna "a beacon of light" who symbolised “the best in a judge”; elevated the stature of the court; and carried forward the legacy of his uncle.

Later, the SCBA gave him a warm send-off at a formal ceremony which was also attended by his wife Asha Khanna and other family members.