I challenge Rahul Gandhi to contest against me in Hyderabad: Owaisi

IANS

Hyderabad, September 25

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2024 general election against him from Hyderabad and not from Wayanad.

Participating in a rally on Monday, Owaisi said, "Is baar Wayanad se nahi Hyderabad mein muqabla karo” (This time fight from Hyderabad and not from Wayanad). I challenge you (Rahul Gandhi) don't go to Wayanad, come to Hyderabad and contest election."

“You keep giving big statements, come to the ground and let's have a contest. People from Congress will say a lot of things, but I am ready. Come and face this man with beard and sherwani, you will know what a contest means,” he stated.

Rahul Gandhi recently charged that BJP, Bharata Rastra Samithi and AIMIM are collaborating ahead of the state Assembly election.

