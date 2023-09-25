I challenge Rahul Gandhi to contest against me in Hyderabad: Owaisi

Hyderabad, September 25
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2024 general election against him from Hyderabad and not from Wayanad.
Participating in a rally on Monday, Owaisi said, "Is baar Wayanad se nahi Hyderabad mein muqabla karo” (This time fight from Hyderabad and not from Wayanad). I challenge you (Rahul Gandhi) don't go to Wayanad, come to Hyderabad and contest election."
“You keep giving big statements, come to the ground and let's have a contest. People from Congress will say a lot of things, but I am ready. Come and face this man with beard and sherwani, you will know what a contest means,” he stated.
Rahul Gandhi recently charged that BJP, Bharata Rastra Samithi and AIMIM are collaborating ahead of the state Assembly election.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, urinated on her face by moneylender, associates
Victim claims her husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod ...
Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties
Chinese consul general says relations between the two countr...