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Home / India / 'I don't need headlines': Raghav Chadha breaks silence on NEET paper leak, says PM Modi 'acted like a guardian' for students

'I don't need headlines': Raghav Chadha breaks silence on NEET paper leak, says PM Modi 'acted like a guardian' for students

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:18 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 30, 2026. Image credit: ANI
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Breaking his silence on the nationwide outrage over the NEET paper leak, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday said he deliberately avoided making "media soundbites" because the issue required an institutional solution rather than political rhetoric.

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Participating in the debate on the proposed anti-paper leak legislation in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha said his role had changed after moving from the Opposition to the treasury benches, shifting his focus from raising questions to delivering solutions.

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"Earlier, when I was in the Opposition, it was my job to raise questions, and I did it honestly. Now I am on the treasury benches, so my role has changed. My responsibility is no longer to ask questions but to provide solutions," Chadha said.

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'I don't need headlines'

Addressing criticism over his silence during the controversy, the 37-year-old MP said he chose to speak only when a concrete framework to tackle paper leaks was ready.

"I don't need headlines or to mark attendance before television cameras. I had promised myself that I would speak about this issue in Parliament only when we could bring a solution and when the system was being fixed. Today is that historic day," he said.

He said paper leaks could not be addressed through "media soundbites" and required structural reforms to restore public confidence in India's examination system.

Message to protesting students

Chadha acknowledged the anger and anxiety of students affected by the alleged NEET paper leak, saying their frustration was completely justified.

"Your anger is justified. Your emotions are justified. Your pain is justified," he said.

Describing the sacrifices made by aspirants and their families, Chadha said lakhs of students leave their homes for coaching hubs such as Kota and Delhi, give up social life and spend years preparing for competitive examinations.

"For many students, clearing NEET is not just about getting a medical seat; it is a gateway to a better future for their families," he said.

Praises PM Modi, Centre's response

Chadha credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with responding swiftly to students' concerns and introducing systemic reforms.

"When students expressed their concerns, the Prime Minister listened to them like a guardian and changed the system. For the first time, our government has brought a comprehensive framework to tackle paper leaks. When it came to students, the government listened and acted," he said.

He also said the investigation into the NEET paper leak had been fast-tracked.

"The students placed their concerns before the Prime Minister with hope, and several actions were taken. A charge sheet was filed in a fast-track court within just 75 days. The investigation was not allowed to drag on," Chadha said.

He further announced that future NEET examinations would be conducted through a computer-based testing (CBT) system instead of the existing OMR-based format.

'Paper leaks are a chronic disease'

Calling paper leaks a "chronic disease", Chadha urged political parties not to view the issue through a partisan lens.

He said accountability and ethics should prevail over politics, irrespective of which party governs a state where an examination scandal occurs. "It should not matter which state witnessed the paper leak, which minister was in office or which political party was in power," he said, appealing for bipartisan support to restore the credibility of public examinations.

Targets AAP and Congress

Chadha also took aim at his former party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging serious irregularities in the Punjab Pharmacy Officer recruitment examination held on July 19.

He claimed candidates were allegedly assisted through Bluetooth devices for live cheating and that organised rackets charged aspirants up to Rs 13 lakh to facilitate malpractice.

The Rajya Sabha MP further alleged that multiple recruitment examination irregularities had surfaced in Punjab since the AAP came to power.

He also criticised the Congress government in Karnataka, referring to the alleged SSLC examination paper leak earlier this year in which question papers were reportedly sold to candidates for Rs 200 each.

Concluding his speech, Chadha urged all political parties to support the anti-paper leak legislation, saying it would help safeguard the interests of honest students and restore faith in India's examination system.

Keywords: Raghav Chadha, NEET paper leak, Anti Paper Leak Bill, Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi, NEET exam, computer-based NEET exam, CBT NEET, Punjab Pharmacy Officer exam, Karnataka SSLC paper leak, exam paper leak, Parliament news.

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