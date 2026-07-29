After her Gen Z "gutter" remarks, BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut has questioned the identity of Cockroach Janata Party leader Saurav Das as a student and called him "useless".

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In her Instagram stories, she questioned Das' identity as a student, compared his achievements with her own career milestones, while defending her journey as an actor, filmmaker, producer and politician.

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The exchange comes days after the CJP-led agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak ended following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The protest, which continued for nearly a month, was called off after the Centre agreed to several demands raised by the group, including compensation for affected families and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

Sharing a screenshot of Saurav Das' ANI interview, the MP questioned his claim of being a student at the age of 28 and compared his journey with her own achievements.

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"Googled this person and he is 28 years old, how he claims to be a student I have no clue!! Yes I am in politics for past 2 years but I have been in public life for last 20 years," she wrote.

Talking about her career, Kangana added, "At his age I had 2 National Awards, yes as a new parliamentarian I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker + performing artist + producer + screen writer + entrepreneur."

She further claimed that someone like Das would not understand the challenges of being successful and in demand.

"But someone like him who is totally useless and unemployed will never understand what it means to be in massive demand and at all times at any age," Kangana wrote.

Addressing Das directly, she added, "Dear Saurav your issues are personal, you are not a student you are simply useless, let’s start with learning some skill. It’s a good place to start."

Her remarks came after Das dismissed her criticism, claiming she was not taken seriously by either her own party or younger generations.

The exchange stems from Ranaut's earlier comments describing some Gen Z protesters associated with the CJP-led demonstrations as "Generation Gutter", remarks that sparked widespread criticism and prompted a sharp rebuttal from the student-led outfit.