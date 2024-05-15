‘I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi

ANI

Varanasi, May 15

Clarifying his "infiltrators" and "those with more children" remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with News18 said he did not talk only about Muslims, but about every poor family, adding that the day he starts doing Hindu-Muslim, he will be "unworthy of public life".

In an interview with News 18, PM Modi said he does not market love towards Muslims, "I do not work for a vote bank. I believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

"I am shocked. Who told you that whenever one talks of people with more children, the inference is they are Muslims? Why are you so unjust towards Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle. I didn't mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let a situation arise where the government has to take care of your children," the PM said on Tuesday.

Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was the chief minister of the state, the PM said his opponents "tarnished" his image among the Muslims after 2002 (the Godhra riots).

"This issue is not about Muslims. Irrespective of how supportive individual Muslims are of Modi, there is a wave of thought that dictates to them, 'do this, do that'. In my house, there were all Muslim families around me. Eid was also celebrated in our house, and there were other festivals in our house. Food was not cooked in our house on the day of Eid. Food used to come to my place from all the Muslim families. Even today, many of my friends are Muslims. After 2002 (Godhra), my image was tarnished," he added.

Asked whether Muslims would vote for him in this Lok Sabha election, he said that the "people of the country will vote for me".

"The day I start doing Hindu-Muslim, I won't be entitled to live in the public domain. I won't do Hindu-Muslim. This is my pledge," Modi said.

Earlier, Modi, in a public rally in Rajasthan, alleged that the Congress wanted to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children".

