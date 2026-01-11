DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / I-PAC raids: ED moves SC against 'interference' by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

I-PAC raids: ED moves SC against 'interference' by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Prior to this, the ED had on January 9 approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:02 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day of the ED raids, in Kolkata. PTI file
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office and premises of its director Pratik Jain in connection with the coal pilferage scam.

Advertisement

The West Bengal government has also filed a caveat in the top court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against political consultancy firm I-PAC.

Advertisement

A caveat is filed by a litigant in high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

Advertisement

The ED has also alleged that the chief minister entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices from the premises of I-PAC and obstructed and interfered with the investigation in the case.

The probe agency further claimed in its plea that the chief minister's presence at the search site and the alleged removal of documents had an intimidating effect on officers and seriously compromised the agency's ability to discharge its statutory functions independently.

Advertisement

The probe agency has alleged repeated obstruction and non-cooperation by the state administration and sought directions for an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), contending that a neutral central agency is necessary in view of the alleged interference by the state executive.

According to sources, the ED's plea is likely to be mentioned for an urgent hearing on Monday.

Prior to approaching the Supreme Court, the ED on January 9 approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee, alleging that she, with the aid of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency's custody during the raid at Jain's home.

However, the high court has adjourned the matter due to commotion in the courtroom and listed the ED's plea for hearing on January 14.

The plea of ED in the apex court follows events from last Thursday (January 8) when the agency conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and its director as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

During the search operation, Banerjee reached the IPAC office along with senior party leaders and confronted ED officials and allegedly took away documents from the premises. Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.

The West Bengal police has also registered an FIR against ED officers.

The ruling All India Trinamool Congress has denied the ED's allegations of obstruction and approached the Calcutta High Court in connection with the raids.

The TMC has further alleged that the ED action against the I-PAC, the election consultant of the party, was aimed at accessing confidential election strategy material.

The party has maintained that I-PAC functions as its election strategist and that the ED's action was intended to disrupt its electoral preparations rather than pursue any bona fide investigation in the case.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts