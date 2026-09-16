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Home / India / 'I publicly said I enjoyed it, never asked for its removal', says Keralam CM on AI dance video

'I publicly said I enjoyed it, never asked for its removal', says Keralam CM on AI dance video

Replying to reporters’ queries on the issue at a press conference, VD Satheesan says the police had informed him that complaints had been received against the video under the Information Technology Rules, seeking its removal

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Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 02:43 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan addresses a press briefing, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept.16, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday said neither he nor his office had complained about an AI-generated video showing him dancing with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) staff, seeking its removal from social media.

Replying to reporters' queries on the issue at a press conference here, Satheesan said the police had informed him that complaints had been received against the video under the Information Technology Rules, seeking its removal.

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"Neither I as CM nor my office has sought the removal of the video or filed a complaint against it. I had publicly said that I enjoyed the video. I never knew I could dance so well. I am sad that I cannot see it any longer, especially while travelling," Satheesan said.

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He was referring to Meta's move to restrict access in India to a viral AI-generated video showing him dancing with officials of the KSEB against the backdrop of the recent power crisis.

Satheesan said it was the media that had reported that there were legal issues surrounding the video.

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He said that in his speech at a convocation ceremony at the Government Law College here, he had spoken about the possibility of new laws being framed in response to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Satheesan said that using AI to imitate a person or recreate someone's work could have legal ramifications under intellectual property rights or copyright laws.

The AI-generated video, posted on the Instagram page 'aikavala' last Thursday, had garnered 1.78 crore views by Sunday, according to the page's operator.

Satheesan had recently referred to the video at an event organised by the Kerala High Court, saying he was excited to see it and claiming that he could dance better than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, an actor-turned-politician.

On Monday, he again referred to the video, saying he was happy about it despite its partly mocking intent, especially after a five-year-old recently praised his dance moves.

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