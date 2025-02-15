I-T Bill committee formed

The Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday constituted a 31-member select committee of the Lower House to examine the provisions of the newly introduced Income Tax Bill which seeks to simplify the Income Tax Act and make the language of the Bill simple and easy for people to understand. The committee is headed by BJP member Baijayant Panda. It will have among members senior BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Anil Baluni, PP Choudhary, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Navin Jindal among others.