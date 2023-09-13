 I-T dept conducts raids in UP, MP in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan : The Tribune India

  • India
The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh apart from some premises in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh

Azam Khan. PTI file



PTI

Lucknow, September 13

The Income Tax department on Wednesday launched raids at over 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and those linked to him, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh apart from some premises in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The I-T probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, sources said. 

